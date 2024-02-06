2 Missouri men accused of throwing explosives at Joplin police

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Two southwestern Missouri men are accused of throwing explosive devices at Joplin police during a traffic stop and ensuing chase.
The Joplin Globe reported Jasper County deputies arrested 34-year-old Keith Wald of Joplin and 22-year-old Nathan Felton of Neosho on Monday afternoon.
Each man is charged with second-degree assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and unlawful possession and transport of an illegal weapon.
Authorities said in court filings that after police stopped a pickup truck for defective lights on its trailer, the driver tossed out an explosive device that blew up near an officer. Another explosive was thrown from the truck during a chase, which went into Kansas.
The suspects were arrested hours later.
No officers were injured.
Online court records don't show whether Wald or Felton have attorneys.
Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com
