2 lawmakers, vastly different Confederate monument proposals

ST. LOUIS -- Two Missouri lawmakers have introduced vastly different measures aimed at addressing concerns over Confederate monuments.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on one side, Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed of St. Louis has introduced a bill that would require Missouri's Confederate statues and plaques to be moved to a state park in Higginsville. It also would ban the sale or display of Confederate flags on state property.

"Our country is polarized due to systemic racism," Nasheed said. Besides, she noted, "We won, you know?"

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Warren Love of Osceola has filed a bill that would create a review process requiring the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation to hold a public hearing on any potential changes before any war monument could be removed or renamed.

Love's bill applies to all conflicts America has been involved in, from the Civil War to the war in Iraq.

"I would not be in favor of going around the state and rounding up monuments placed by people who were honored because of serving their state," he said.