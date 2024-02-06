2 in custody for deadly shooting last weekend in Charleston

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety, authorities arrested Kevon Evans-McClinton, 21, and Zatyrus Moore, 19, on Friday.

Both have been charged with two counts of second-degree murder; two counts of first-degree assault; four counts of unlawful use of a weapon; and four counts of armed criminal action.

The shootings occurred early Feb. 19. Clintayzia Clark, 23, of Cape Girardeau and Brianna Schumer, 19, of Cape Girardeau died in the incident.