2 in custody for deadly shooting last weekend in Charleston

Charleston, Missouri, authorities have arrested two Charleston men in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and more than a dozen wounded.
According to Charleston Department of Public Safety, authorities arrested Kevon Evans-McClinton, 21, and Zatyrus Moore, 19, on Friday.
Both have been charged with two counts of second-degree murder; two counts of first-degree assault; four counts of unlawful use of a weapon; and four counts of armed criminal action.
The shootings occurred early Feb. 19. Clintayzia Clark, 23, of Cape Girardeau and Brianna Schumer, 19, of Cape Girardeau died in the incident.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.