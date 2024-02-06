2 groups file lawsuit to halt Missouri's voter ID law

ST. LOUIS -- Two civil-rights organizations are suing to stop Missouri's new voter-ID law, with their attorneys calling it a gimmick designed to block people from voting.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Jefferson City by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Advancement Project on behalf of the Missouri NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Missouri.

Missouri voters overwhelmingly approved a November ballot measure instituting voter ID. The law became effective June 1. Its first use will be in a special election July 11 for a St. Louis aldermanic seat left vacant when Democrat Lyda Krewson was elected mayor in April. In-person absentee voting in that race begins Monday.

The suit alleges Missouri has failed to provide funding for voter education, free voter IDs for those who need them, and training for poll workers.