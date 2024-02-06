2 found dead in Jackson home

Jackson police reported Wednesday, Feb. 8, an incident they described as a murder-suicide.
According to a release, police responded to the 1800 block of Lewis Drive to check on residents who had not been heard from for several days.
At the scene, an officer was able to, through an open window, see an unresponsive person on the ground inside the home. After forcing entry into the home, they located a deceased male and deceased female, the release states.
Officials said out of respect for the family of the deceased, they were releasing no other information about the incident at this time.
