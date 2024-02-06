2 formerly rejected medical marijuana applications approved

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A commission hearing hundreds of appeals from applicants who want licenses to grow medical marijuana has approved two applications the state previously rejected.

The state Administrative Hearing Commission on Tuesday awarded Heya Kirksville and Heya Excello cultivation licenses, according to orders issued by commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The decision comes after the state has spent millions of dollars on legal expenses to defend its decision to reject hundreds of applicants and limit the number of marijuana business licenses.