2 doctors with felony records back to practicing medicine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's top health official is raising questions about a regulatory board restoring two doctors' licenses to practice medicine despite their felony records and misuse of prescription drugs.

Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said the Missouri Board of Registration for the Healing Arts' decision to relicense Michael Impey and Charles Sutherland is part of a larger pattern of physician drug abuse.

He said he and Gov. Eric Greitens are examining the problem as they try to fight the state's opioid epidemic, The Kansas City Star reported.

"We've been looking very closely at the (board of) Healing Arts record on that issue," Williams said. "You've tapped into an area that is very much of concern to us, and we've been doing a lot of due diligence on that."

The board's decision allows both doctors to practice anywhere in Missouri, though they will have several restrictions placed on their licenses, including being denied a registration number pharmacies require to fill prescriptions for controlled substances.

Connie Clarkston, the board's executive director, said the group's deliberations are closed.