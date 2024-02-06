2 die of coronavirus in Cape County

Cape Girardeau County health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Sunday.
The deaths were the county’s 55th and 56th attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus.
The county’s Public Health Center reported 83 new cases of the virus Saturday and 47 new cases Sunday, pushing the county’s total number of cases to 3,646. As of Sunday, 2,955 county residents have recovered from the virus.
Active cases in the county grew by more than a hundred over the weekend — up 57 Saturday and 45 Sunday to 635 total.
