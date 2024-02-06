2-day spike in confirmed cases, deaths in Missouri

The state also cited 283 new confirmed cases Thursday and 491 cases over the past two days. Overall, Missouri has recorded 946 deaths and 16,908 confirmed cases.

Parts of southwestern Missouri have seen an increase in confirmed cases over the past week -- 58 new cases in McDonald County, 69 in Jasper County and 30 in Newton County.

The health department director, Randall Williams, said at a news conference the state is testing all 1,420 workers at a food plant in McDonald County. He said the National Guard also plans to help next week with testing in McDonald, Jasper, Newton and Barry counties.