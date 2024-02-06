2 corrections officers among 4 arrested at KC jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two corrections officers were among four people arrested in a contraband- smuggling operation at the county jail in Kansas City, Missouri, after 200 law enforcers searched the facility early Monday.

The U.S. attorney's office said the indictment naming Jackson County Detention Center corrections officers Andrew Lamonte Dickerson, 26, and Jalee Caprice Fuller, 29, was unsealed after their arrest.

Also indicted last week in the bribery scheme are Carlos Laron Hughley, a 32-year-old inmate, and Janikkia Lashay Carter, a 36-year-old friend of Fuller and Hughley. Prosecutors said in a news release Hughley is purportedly the father of Fuller's recently born child.

The hourslong search was so large that law enforcement officers from the FBI and several other agencies were bussed to the jail. An FBI investigation that began two years ago focused on excessive use of force by guards on prisoners before expanding to other areas. Previous searches uncovered drugs, weapons and other contraband.

Don Ledford, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office, said the suspects don't yet have attorneys who can speak on their behalf. He said prosecutors want to detain Dickerson and Hughley in federal custody without bond. Fuller has been released on bond, and Carter has been granted bond, but federal officials aren't releasing her until they determine whether other municipalities have outstanding arrest warrants against her.