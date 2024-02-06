2 charged with murder in Bollinger County

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, conducted interviews with Joshua C. Proffer, 41, and Heather M. Watson, 31, both of Marble Hill, Missouri, who were allegedly present at the time of the man’s death, the news release stated. Following the interviews, a witness to the assault was interviewed, and Proffer and Watson were arrested and booked into the Bollinger County Jail.

Following the arrests, at 6:16 p.m. Friday, warrants were issued for Proffer and Watson charging them with first-degree murder, a class A felony. According to the news release, additional charges are expected.

Because of difficulties notifying next of kin, the victim’s identity has not been revealed.

Proffer and Watson remain in custody at the Bollinger County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.