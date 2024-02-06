All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 5, 2021

2 charged with murder in Bollinger County

Two Bollinger County, Missouri, residents have been charged with first-degree murder. According to a news release from the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:59 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call in reference to an unresponsive male located on County Road 346. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a dead 32-year old man. Evidence determined the man had been assaulted prior to his death, and suffered serious physical injuries. ...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Joshua C. Proffer
Joshua C. Proffer

Two Bollinger County, Missouri, residents have been charged with first-degree murder.

Heather M. Watson
Heather M. Watson

According to a news release from the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:59 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call in reference to an unresponsive male located on County Road 346. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a dead 32-year old man. Evidence determined the man had been assaulted prior to his death, and suffered serious physical injuries.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, conducted interviews with Joshua C. Proffer, 41, and Heather M. Watson, 31, both of Marble Hill, Missouri, who were allegedly present at the time of the man’s death, the news release stated. Following the interviews, a witness to the assault was interviewed, and Proffer and Watson were arrested and booked into the Bollinger County Jail.

Following the arrests, at 6:16 p.m. Friday, warrants were issued for Proffer and Watson charging them with first-degree murder, a class A felony. According to the news release, additional charges are expected.

Because of difficulties notifying next of kin, the victim’s identity has not been revealed.

Proffer and Watson remain in custody at the Bollinger County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy