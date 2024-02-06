All sections
March 29, 2024

2 charged with distributing drugs to minors

Two men, one from Cape Girardeau and another from Sikeston, were recently charged on allegations they were delivering drugs to minors...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
Devon Davis
Devon Davis

Two men, one from Cape Girardeau and another from Sikeston, were recently charged on allegations they were delivering drugs to minors.

Devon Davis, 28, of Cape Girardeau, and Joseph Salmon, 39, of Sikeston were both charged with the Class C felony of delivery of drugs to a person younger than 17 years old and two years younger.

Davis was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, all felonies.

The two men were stopped at the 200 block of Lorimier Street on multiple alleged traffic violations, according to a probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name was redacted. Salmon was the driver of the van that was stopped.

During the traffic stop, the officer said Davis, the passenger, reached in his pocket as if to retrieve something, and the officer was “eventually able to gain control of Davis’s right arm after numerous commands ordering him to give me his right arm.” Once Davis, who had a previous felony conviction in 2023, was put in restraints, a gun was found in his waistband, according to the probable-cause statement.

Further search of the vehicle resulted in finding drugs, including a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine along with Oxycodone and Alprazolam pills, the officer wrote. Pill crushers were also found. The volume of meth found, according to the probable-cause statements was 27 times the typical user amount.

Salmon, charged with one count of delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid to a person younger than 17 years old and two years younger, was driving the van and initially denied consent to search his vehicle. An assisting officer had already found drugs and a weapon on Davis, according to a probable-cause affidavit on Salmon’s arrest. The officer’s name on that report is also redacted.

Judge Frank Miller issued $30,000 cash-only bonds to both suspects.

