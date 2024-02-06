2 charged with distributing drugs to minors

Two men, one from Cape Girardeau and another from Sikeston, were recently charged on allegations they were delivering drugs to minors.

Devon Davis, 28, of Cape Girardeau, and Joseph Salmon, 39, of Sikeston were both charged with the Class C felony of delivery of drugs to a person younger than 17 years old and two years younger.

Davis was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, all felonies.

The two men were stopped at the 200 block of Lorimier Street on multiple alleged traffic violations, according to a probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name was redacted. Salmon was the driver of the van that was stopped.