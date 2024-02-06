All sections
NewsJune 20, 2022

2 charged in fatal fireworks explosion that killed 4

BLACK JACK, Mo. -- Two men were charged with murder in a house explosion near St. Louis that authorities say killed four people who were assembling fireworks in a garage. St. Louis County prosecutors said 37-year-old Terrell Cooks and 43-year-old Seneca Mahan made fireworks and directed younger people on how to load the canisters and attach a fuse for lighting. They would then sell the fireworks to others. Neither Cooks nor Mahan had a license to make or sell fireworks...

Associated Press
Fire officials look over the scene of a fatal house explosion Friday in northern St. Louis County just west of Spanish Lake, Missouri.
Fire officials look over the scene of a fatal house explosion Friday in northern St. Louis County just west of Spanish Lake, Missouri.Christian Gooden ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

BLACK JACK, Mo. -- Two men were charged with murder in a house explosion near St. Louis that authorities say killed four people who were assembling fireworks in a garage.

St. Louis County prosecutors said 37-year-old Terrell Cooks and 43-year-old Seneca Mahan made fireworks and directed younger people on how to load the canisters and attach a fuse for lighting. They would then sell the fireworks to others. Neither Cooks nor Mahan had a license to make or sell fireworks.

Cooks and Mahan are each charged with three counts of second-degree murder and several other charges in Friday's explosion near the town of Black Jack. They were charged before a fourth victim died Saturday.

The victims in the powerful blast that shook other homes and blew out neighbors' windows were identified as Travell Eason, 16; Christopher Jones, 17; Damario Cooks, 18; and William Jones, 21.

Authorities have said a 12-year-old child was also injured in the explosion, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported police could not provide details Sunday about how many others were still hospitalized.

Cooks and Martin are being held on a $350,000 cash bail. Online court records don't list the cases, so it's not clear whether the men have attorneys who could comment on the charges.

Court documents state Cooks admitted he and Mahan made explosive devices designed to make a loud bang and bright flash. Investigators saw Cooks moving boxes of chemicals used to make explosives to his vehicle after Friday's explosion, and they found large quantities of "completed explosive weapons and components to manufacture them" when they searched a home and other vehicles connected to Cooks.

State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

