2 charged in death of Missouri man entombed in concrete

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More than a year after a developmentally disabled Missouri man's body was found encased in concrete, two people who are accused in a lawsuit of making him fight for their entertainment have been charged in his death, a prosecutor announced Tuesday.

Sherry Paulo, 53, and Anthony R. Flores, 58, both of Fulton, Missouri, were arrested and charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter in 61-year-old Carl DeBrodie's death. They were also charged with client neglect, felony abandonment of a corpse, and two misdemeanors of making a false report of a missing person.

Paulo and Flores were responsible for DeBrodie's care at Second Chance Homes in Fulton. Investigators say DeBrodie went missing from the home in the fall of 2016, but his disappearance wasn't reported until April 17, 2017, a week before his body was found in a container encased in concrete inside a Fulton storage unit.

A lawsuit filed last week by DeBrodie's mother alleged he died after he and another resident at Second Chance were taken to the home of Paulo and Flores, where they were required to do manual labor and fight each other for the entertainment of others. The lawsuit alleges DeBrodie, who was already seriously ill, died after the couple left him bleeding and injured in a bathtub. It also alleges they disposed of his body.

Callaway County Prosecutor Christopher Wilson did not address the fighting allegations in a news release Tuesday and said he would not answer further questions. The indictments allege Flores and Paulo didn't properly care for DeBrodie and recklessly caused his death by failing to get medical help when he was suffering a medical emergency. The indictments also allege the two disposed of DeBrodie's corpse at the storage unit without notifying authorities.

Three others -- Anthony R.K. Flores, 32; Shaina Osborne, 29; and Mary K. Paulo, 34, all of Fulton -- were also charged Tuesday with making a false report of a missing person. Mary Paulo is Sherry Paulo's daughter, Anthony R.K. Flores is Anthony R. Flores' son, and Osborne is Anthony R.K. Flores' girlfriend. The three worked at different times at Second Chance.