2 Cape men suspected of murders captured by sheriff task force

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff deputies located and apprehended two Cape Girardeau men in the last three days who are accused of murder in the region.

Ray Legg III, charged with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon in Scott County, and Jimmy Hudson, 18, facing charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance in Mississippi County, were under nationwide extradition warrants, according to a news release issued by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.

The news release credited the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Task Force, with the help of other local agencies, in locating the two suspects.