2 Cape County lawmakers call for Gov. Greitens to resign

Two Cape Girardeau County lawmakers added their voices to a growing number of state legislators calling on indicted Gov. Eric Greitens to resign.

Republican state Reps. Donna Lichtenegger of Jackson and Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau said Friday the governor should step down for his unethical behavior.

But two other area lawmakers are not calling for Greitens to resign.

Both state Reps. Holly Rehder, a Scott County Republican, and Rick Francis, R-Perryville, said the governor is entitled to due process.

The Southeast Missourian also reached out to state Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, for comment. As of late Friday afternoon, voice messages had not been returned.

Greitens was indicted by a grand jury, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced Thursday.

The indictment charges him with felony invasion of privacy, alleging he took a compromising photo of a woman during an extramarital affair in 2015, a year before he was elected governor.

Greitens, 43, has said he had an affair, but did not commit a crime.

But Lichtenegger said that ï¿½for me, it is no longer a matter of whether he is guilty or not guilty.ï¿½

The Jackson lawmaker said, ï¿½The point is that he ran on morals and high character. He has lied to the people, and he has lied to his family, and he has disgraced his family.ï¿½

Lichtenegger insisted it is not a Republican or Democratic issue.

ï¿½This is an issue for our state and the way that our citizens expect us to govern,ï¿½ she said.

ï¿½Our citizens deserve people of good moral and exceptional character,ï¿½ Lichtenegger said. ï¿½For the good of his family and the citizens of Missouri, I am asking Gov. Greitens to resign immediately.ï¿½

Swan voiced similar sentiments.

ï¿½Those of us privileged to serve in public office must hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards,ï¿½ the Cape Girardeau lawmaker said.

ï¿½While an indictment is not a conviction, the grave nature of this issue compromises those ethical standards,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½To best serve the people of Missouri, the governor should give serious consideration to resigning his position.ï¿½

Swan and Lichtenegger said many of the women lawmakers in the Missouri House agree Greitens should resign.

Swan said the controversy surrounding the governor ï¿½has become a distractionï¿½ at the state capitol.