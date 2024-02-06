2 adults, 1 infant killed in Illinois crash

Three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Union County, Illinois, police said.
A passenger car driven by Cassandra Payne, 28, of Herrin, Illinois, was traveling north on Shiloh Road about half a mile south of Nance Lane when it ran off the roadway, crossing a ditch and striking a tree, according to a crash report from the Illinois State Police.
The driver, as well as passenger Derrell Smith, 28, of Belleville, Illinois, and an 18-month-old girl police did not identify, all were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.
A fourth passenger was taken from the scene by air ambulance, according to the report.
Police still are investigating the cause of the crash.
Pertinent address:
Shiloh Road and Nance Lane, Union County, Ill.
