2 adults, 1 infant killed in Illinois crash

Three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Union County, Illinois, police said.

A passenger car driven by Cassandra Payne, 28, of Herrin, Illinois, was traveling north on Shiloh Road about half a mile south of Nance Lane when it ran off the roadway, crossing a ditch and striking a tree, according to a crash report from the Illinois State Police.

The driver, as well as passenger Derrell Smith, 28, of Belleville, Illinois, and an 18-month-old girl police did not identify, all were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.