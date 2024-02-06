All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 5, 2017

2 adults, 1 infant killed in Illinois crash

Three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Union County, Illinois, police said. A passenger car driven by Cassandra Payne, 28, of Herrin, Illinois, was traveling north on Shiloh Road about half a mile south of Nance Lane when it ran off the roadway, crossing a ditch and striking a tree, according to a crash report from the Illinois State Police...

Southeast Missourian

Three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Union County, Illinois, police said.

A passenger car driven by Cassandra Payne, 28, of Herrin, Illinois, was traveling north on Shiloh Road about half a mile south of Nance Lane when it ran off the roadway, crossing a ditch and striking a tree, according to a crash report from the Illinois State Police.

The driver, as well as passenger Derrell Smith, 28, of Belleville, Illinois, and an 18-month-old girl police did not identify, all were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A fourth passenger was taken from the scene by air ambulance, according to the report.

Police still are investigating the cause of the crash.

Pertinent address:

Shiloh Road and Nance Lane, Union County, Ill.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy