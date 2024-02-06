2 abducted Missouri children found in a Florida supermarket

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. -- Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said.

Kristi Gilley was arrested Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Court records show Gilley, 36, remained in jail Sunday.

High Springs police officers found Gilley and the two children in a Winn Dixie supermarket after running a routine vehicle tag check that indicated the vehicle's owner was a fugitive, the High Springs Police Department said in a news release. High Springs is about 22 miles northwest of Gainesville, Florida.