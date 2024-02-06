1st50K announces winners for 2022

Grants from a rural innovation foundation for technology companies will bring three new businesses to Cape Girardeau.

Codefi -- a Cape Girardeau-based foundation -- announced three winners for its $50,000 1ST50K Startup Competition that will be joining the Cape Girardeau business community, according to a news release from the foundation. Startups Sequel, Sizze and Transition were selected out of nine finalists for the grants. The competition will also be awarding two grants to startups relocating to Paducah, Kentcuky.

"After seven years of having this competition, I'm astounded that the quality of teams continues to get better every year," Chris Carnell, co-founder of Codefi, said in the release. "It really speaks to the success that past awardees have had and what is possible for tech startups here."

Codefi has given out more than $700,000 in grants since the competition began in 2019.

Sequel is a software platform for cryptocurrency and digital assets founded by Alan Long and JT Seger in Cape Girardeau.