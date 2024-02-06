1st MO VIP winners announced

The first MO VIP award winners were announced Wednesday.
The $10,000 cash prizes and $10,000 education savings account prizes go to COVID-19 vaccinated Missourians who entered the state-sponsored drawings. Through mid-October, the state will draw winners a total of nine times who will split $9 million. One hundred-seventy winners of the 180 identified have been verified to be eligible. The remaining 10 have until 5 p.m. Friday to verify their eligibility status.
The cash prize winners are split equally among the state's congressional districts, 20 per drawing, and each drawing also includes 20 youth winners from across the state who are eligible for the education savings account awards.
In District 8, winners in the first drawing included Trenton Foeste of Chaffee, Moriah Terry of Cape Girardeau and Mollie Thomley of Bloomfield.
