All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 26, 2021

1st MO VIP winners announced

The first MO VIP award winners were announced Wednesday. The $10,000 cash prizes and $10,000 education savings account prizes go to COVID-19 vaccinated Missourians who entered the state-sponsored drawings. Through mid-October, the state will draw winners a total of nine times who will split $9 million. One hundred-seventy winners of the 180 identified have been verified to be eligible. The remaining 10 have until 5 p.m. Friday to verify their eligibility status...

Southeast Missourian

The first MO VIP award winners were announced Wednesday.

The $10,000 cash prizes and $10,000 education savings account prizes go to COVID-19 vaccinated Missourians who entered the state-sponsored drawings. Through mid-October, the state will draw winners a total of nine times who will split $9 million. One hundred-seventy winners of the 180 identified have been verified to be eligible. The remaining 10 have until 5 p.m. Friday to verify their eligibility status.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The cash prize winners are split equally among the state's congressional districts, 20 per drawing, and each drawing also includes 20 youth winners from across the state who are eligible for the education savings account awards.

In District 8, winners in the first drawing included Trenton Foeste of Chaffee, Moriah Terry of Cape Girardeau and Mollie Thomley of Bloomfield.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy