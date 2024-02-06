1st Jeep show coming to Kiwanis Park

Along with the Jeep show, there will be music, games, food and refreshments. There will also be drawings for door prizes throughout the day. Vendors and booths spaces are available.

Proceeds from this event will help fund an annual scholarship program for local graduating seniors, according to a flyer.

For more information on the show or to inquire about becoming a sponsor, contact Tim Adkisson at (573) 620-1774; Ron Hess at (573) 258-0481; or Mike Evans at (573) 579-6522.