NewsSeptember 20, 2023

1st Jeep show coming to Kiwanis Park

Cape Kiwanis Club will be hosting its first Jeep show Saturday, Sept. 23, at Kiwanis Park. The event is sponsored by John Morlan Chrysler. Spectators will be able to enjoy various models from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be five classes for Jeep owners to put their vehicle in for a chance to win an award. ...

Alyssa Lunsford
Cape Kiwanis Club will be hosting its first Jeep show Saturday, Sept. 23, at Kiwanis Park.

The event is sponsored by John Morlan Chrysler.

Spectators will be able to enjoy various models from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be five classes for Jeep owners to put their vehicle in for a chance to win an award. The classes are military, antique, dirtiest, most customized and people's choice best of show. Entry fee per each Jeep will be $30. This will include a T-shirt, entry for door prizes and a vote for people's choice, as well as entry for their Jeep.

Along with the Jeep show, there will be music, games, food and refreshments. There will also be drawings for door prizes throughout the day. Vendors and booths spaces are available.

Proceeds from this event will help fund an annual scholarship program for local graduating seniors, according to a flyer.

For more information on the show or to inquire about becoming a sponsor, contact Tim Adkisson at (573) 620-1774; Ron Hess at (573) 258-0481; or Mike Evans at (573) 579-6522.

Story Tags
Local News
image
