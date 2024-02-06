19th annual War Child rally to be held this weekend

War Child's 19th annual Rebel Yell Rally will be held Friday through Sunday, June 16-18. The rally will be held at Friga Farms located at 110 County Road 248 in Chaffee, Missouri. Daily entry is $10 per person.
Attendees can enjoy a bike show, a keg roll, the dunking booth and a slow race. There also will be five bands performing in the battle of the bands: Last Night Bottle, Savage Groove, Kings Garden, Flyte Risk and Project 573.
Attendees will also be able to get food and drinks as well as shop from different vendors.
During the weekend rally, those who attend can choose to camp.
The WarChild Riding Group is a motorcycle organization based in Chaffee that hosts this rally every year to raise donations for children's cancer research and local veterans.
All the funds raised will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.