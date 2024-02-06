All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 14, 2023

19th annual War Child rally to be held this weekend

War Child's 19th annual Rebel Yell Rally will be held Friday through Sunday, June 16-18. The rally will be held at Friga Farms located at 110 County Road 248 in Chaffee, Missouri. Daily entry is $10 per person. Attendees can enjoy a bike show, a keg roll, the dunking booth and a slow race. There also will be five bands performing in the battle of the bands: Last Night Bottle, Savage Groove, Kings Garden, Flyte Risk and Project 573...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford

War Child's 19th annual Rebel Yell Rally will be held Friday through Sunday, June 16-18. The rally will be held at Friga Farms located at 110 County Road 248 in Chaffee, Missouri. Daily entry is $10 per person.

Attendees can enjoy a bike show, a keg roll, the dunking booth and a slow race. There also will be five bands performing in the battle of the bands: Last Night Bottle, Savage Groove, Kings Garden, Flyte Risk and Project 573.

Attendees will also be able to get food and drinks as well as shop from different vendors.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

During the weekend rally, those who attend can choose to camp.

The WarChild Riding Group is a motorcycle organization based in Chaffee that hosts this rally every year to raise donations for children's cancer research and local veterans.

All the funds raised will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy