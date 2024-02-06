19th annual War Child rally to be held this weekend

War Child's 19th annual Rebel Yell Rally will be held Friday through Sunday, June 16-18. The rally will be held at Friga Farms located at 110 County Road 248 in Chaffee, Missouri. Daily entry is $10 per person.

Attendees can enjoy a bike show, a keg roll, the dunking booth and a slow race. There also will be five bands performing in the battle of the bands: Last Night Bottle, Savage Groove, Kings Garden, Flyte Risk and Project 573.

Attendees will also be able to get food and drinks as well as shop from different vendors.