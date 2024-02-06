"Much Ado About Nothing," by William Shakespeare, will be the first production this fall hosted by the Southeast Missouri State University Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre & Dance.

Opening at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the play will run seven performances through Sunday at Bedell Performance Hall in the River Campus Cultural Arts Center at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

The play's director, Bart Williams, associate professor of theater and dance at SEMO, said the story was chosen because it's something fun and light.

"It's a way to celebrate getting back to normal," Williams said. "It's a fun show. There's a lot of music in it. It's celebratory, and no one dies. I think this is a show that can welcome the community back to live performance. This show is easily understandable and relatable."

As for the story: "The giddiness of the game of love, tempered by conspiracy, inflames this witty and enchanting romantic Shakespearean comedy, where one couple strives for love, while the other are kept apart by pride," according to SEMO's website.

Originally written to take place in the 1600s in a small Sicilian port town, Williams decided to set his production in northern California during the mid-1970s. Williams said the changes were made to make the story more relatable and were also necessary because of what resources are available.

"We don't have the budget to do full high-Elizabethan costumes," Williams said. "Right now, with it being post COVID, we're trying to build up our audience so we can also build up our budget. So, we looked at what we already have in terms of costumes. We had several options, but what we landed on was the 1970s."

Shakespeare's characters were soldiers returning from a war and stopping to recover at a friend's villa. Having costumes from the '70s, Williams said he was able to align the situation in the play with soldiers returning from Vietnam. Also, since Sicily is known for making wine, Williams said setting the play in the wine country of Sonoma Valley fit perfectly.

None of the actors in the production have performed Shakespeare before, but Williams said they are doing well with the language.

Playing the role of Benedick, Matt Hernandez, majoring in musical theater, said this is his first time doing a nonmusical play.

"It's different, especially with Shakespeare — it's like, literally, a whole 'nother language," Hernandez said. "But it's been cool, week by week, how much more you understand it and how it becomes more natural to speak it. It's definitely been an experience."

For one actor, it is, literally, a second language. Haakon Fevang is an exchange student from Oslo, Norway. He is an experienced actor and attends HKSI which, translated into English, stands for the Norwegian Actor's Institute.