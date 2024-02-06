19 states sue over federal vaccine rule

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Eighteen states filed three separate lawsuits Friday to stop President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing the requirement violates federal law.

Attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed on to one lawsuit, which was filed in a federal district court in Missouri. Another group of states — Georgia, Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia — filed a lawsuit in federal district court in Georgia.

Texas also sued individually Friday.

The states asked a federal judge to block Biden's requirement all employees of federal contractors be vaccinated against the coronavirus by Dec. 8, arguing the mandate violates federal procurement law and is an overreach of federal power.

"If the federal government attempts to unconstitutionally exert its will and force federal contractors to mandate vaccinations, the workforce and businesses could be decimated, further exacerbating the supply chain and workforce crises," Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican, said in a statement. "The federal government should not be mandating vaccinations, and that's why we filed suit today — to halt this illegal, unconstitutional action."

New Hampshire's Republican Attorney General John Formella said in a statement COVID vaccines are safe, effective and encouraged, but the benefits "do not justify violating the law."

Florida sued Thursday, bringing to 19 the number of states challenging the Biden administration mandate in four federal courts.

Biden has argued sweeping vaccine mandates will help end the deadly pandemic, but Republicans nationwide have opposed the vaccination requirements and have threatened to bring similar legal challenges.

Texas filed a similar lawsuit Friday in a federal district court in a federal court in Galveston, Texas, seeking to block enforcement of the mandate.