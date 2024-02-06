19 people, 2 pets in Houston rescued by Cape, Jackson firefighters

A swift-water rescue group of Cape Girardeau and Jackson firefighters helped rescue people from flooded homes Saturday in an affluent neighborhood of Houston devastated by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Brad Dillow, battalion chief with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, was one of 10 members of a local swift-water rescue team that traveled to Texas to aid emergency efforts in the aftermath of the powerful storm that dumped nearly 52 inches of rain along the Texas coast over a five-day period.

“We were out in boats going door to door on the west side of Houston,” Dillow said Tuesday as he and the other local firefighters were en route back to Missouri.

They arrived home later that day.

Dirty water flooded a neighborhood of expensive homes, leaving water standing several feet high against front doors and exterior walls, Dillow said. Cars sat fully or partially submerged.

“There were snakes in the water,” he said. Lizards crawled into the rescue boats, he added.

With all the water damage, Dillow said many of those homes “will have to be torn down.”

Dillow said the Cape Girardeau and Jackson firefighters were part of a team of Missouri responders, including two groups of Kansas City-area firefighters, who boated through the floodwaters Saturday.

The Cape Girardeau and Jackson firefighters brought along three small, inflatable boats to aid in rescue efforts.

They and other Missouri responders checked 450 homes to document whether people remained in their residences or needed assistance, Dillow said.

“We rescued 19 civilians and two pets,” he added.

Dillow said the Cape Girardeau and Jackson firefighters were split up in different boats with other Missouri responders.

Combined, the local firefighters checked about 150 to 200 homes, Dillow said.

First responders weren’t the only ones out in boats.

“People were boating in and out, trying to get stuff out,” Dillow said, adding he saw people even using kayaks.