18th annual Cape First Church Ladies event hosts Tebow for tea

Femininity and faith were celebrated through song and speech at Cape First Church's 18th annual Ladies Tea Party on Friday.

Guest speaker Pam Tebow, missionary in the Bob Tebow Evangelistic Association and mother of former NFL player Tim Tebow, spoke about the influence women can have in life.

"Influence has a ripple effect on people we connect with as we go through life," Tebow said. "We want those to be positive ripple effects, to be positive influences and we want to have an impact. We want to impact this generation that will impact the next generation. God has given us the opportunity to do that. I think women have that special gift because we have kids, we have girlfriends and we have all kinds of opportunities."

Tebow shared her personal story of finding her faith and how falling back on her faith throughout life has helped her get through some tough times. Tebow also repeated some "security verses" she uses in day-to-day life when she needs strength.

Before the event began at Cape First Church's 254 S. Silver Springs Road location in Cape Girardeau, ladies in attendance were treated to refreshments and multiple photo stations to capture their evenings, and Cape First's gymnasium housed booths from several companies, including Mary Kay, Asea Redox and Kingdom Health and Wellness.

Ashley Metelski, a member of Cape First Church, said she had not been to a ladies event in the past couple years because of the pandemic, but was excited to be able to attend this one.