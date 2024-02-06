18th annual Cape First Church Ladies event hosts Tebow for tea

Femininity and faith were celebrated through song and speech at Cape First Church's 18th annual Ladies Tea Party on Friday.
Guest speaker Pam Tebow, missionary in the Bob Tebow Evangelistic Association and mother of former NFL player Tim Tebow, spoke about the influence women can have in life.
"Influence has a ripple effect on people we connect with as we go through life," Tebow said. "We want those to be positive ripple effects, to be positive influences and we want to have an impact. We want to impact this generation that will impact the next generation. God has given us the opportunity to do that. I think women have that special gift because we have kids, we have girlfriends and we have all kinds of opportunities."
Tebow shared her personal story of finding her faith and how falling back on her faith throughout life has helped her get through some tough times. Tebow also repeated some "security verses" she uses in day-to-day life when she needs strength.
Before the event began at Cape First Church's 254 S. Silver Springs Road location in Cape Girardeau, ladies in attendance were treated to refreshments and multiple photo stations to capture their evenings, and Cape First's gymnasium housed booths from several companies, including Mary Kay, Asea Redox and Kingdom Health and Wellness.
Ashley Metelski, a member of Cape First Church, said she had not been to a ladies event in the past couple years because of the pandemic, but was excited to be able to attend this one.
"It's something different to do and you get to have a good time with good food and fellowship and worship," Metelski said. "I haven't been in a couple years because of COVID and everything and I was looking for something new to do and something to get me reconnected back to the church."
The church's auditorium was filled with decorated tables topped with desserts, fruit and hot tea, along with riser seating was also available for people who had not purchased a seat at one of the tables.
The presentation portion of the evening began with prayer led by Cape First senior pastor Rose Brothers, and a comedy makeup tutorial sketch before the musical entertainment started.
Christian singer and songwriter Stephanie Haavik sang "Holy Water" and "Letting Go" to an applauding crowd before the guest speaker was brought onto the stage.
Ladies Tea Party ended with a closing prayer and conversation among the attendees.
"I can't believe it's gone on for 18 years," said church member Pamela Counts of Jackson. "My favorite part was the speaker; she was great and I really enjoyed her. I really enjoyed how Pam sang her verses, that way the verses are stuck to memory."
Cape First Church has four locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and Marble Hill, Missouri. For more information on the church and upcoming events, visit www.capefirst.org.
