1811 quakes were "36,000 times" more powerful than Wednesday's

Residents very close to Williamsville, Missouri, may have felt the ground shake a second time Wednesday night, but the force of the magnitude 2.5 aftershock was 50 times less than the main quake, according to researchers with the University of Memphis.

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was widely felt across Missouri, Arkansas and other parts of the region at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, briefly alarming many residents who were confused by the rare larger quake.

Wednesday's event marks the region's ninth-largest earthquake in the past 50 years. It was centered five miles south, southeast of Williamsville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and had a depth of 10.5 miles.

The aftershock hit at about 9:40 p.m., with a depth of about 10 miles. Its epicenter was slightly south and west of the original quake.

The region actually has about 200 small tremblors per year, explained Mitch Withers, who has been with the Center for Earthquake Research and Information for the past 24 years. CERI operates out of the University of Memphis and continues to study the unusual New Madrid Seismic Zone.

"Most of those earthquakes are in the magnitude 2.0 range, so they're pretty small," Withers said. "Most people won't feel them.

"Poplar Bluff is a little bit outside that active part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, so it's a little more unusual where this earthquake was, but it does have a history of seismicity and it's related."

The largest quake on that top 10 list for recent years was a magnitude 4.7 that was centered near Chaffee about 31 years ago. Seismometers have measured the shaking in Southeast Missouri since about 1974, the USGS reports.

Scientists have yet to figure out the cause for the NMSZ's quakes, Withers said Thursday, but they have gained a greater understanding of why the force of the quakes is felt at a much larger distance than those in areas such as California.

1811 quakes

A series of large quakes in 1811 were felt over 2 million square miles, for example.

Those magnitude 7.5 to 8.2 quakes were 36,000 times more powerful than Wednesday's 4.0, Withers said. The power of a quake increases exponentially as it moves over the magnitude scale, which measures the maximum motion recorded by a seismograph.

Earthquakes typically occur along the boundaries of the seven major tectonic plates that make up the planet's crust, but the NMSZ is thousands of miles from the nearest plate boundary, in an area scientists would normally consider stable.

"There's an ancient, failed rift and it creates a geologic structure on which this earthquake occurred," Withers said.