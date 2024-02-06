1800s well found under floor of Versailles Chamber

After finding the well, Kilkenny stopped remodeling, and chamber staff and members were called in to take a look.

The well is 4.5 feet diameter and 34 feet deep. At the bottom is 13 feet of water.

More research is underway to determine the well's age. With local interest spreading, the chamber has decided not to fill the well and seal it off. Instead, the chamber is looking for ways to preserve and seal it for public viewing.