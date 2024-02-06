All sections
January 10, 2017

1800s well found under floor of Versailles Chamber

VERSAILLES, Mo. -- A well that could date back to the mid-19th century has been found in a Chamber of Commerce office in mid-Missouri. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported the discovery was made last week while Mike Kilkenny of Expert Remodelers was pulling up soft floor in the downtown Versailles building...

VERSAILLES, Mo. -- A well that could date back to the mid-19th century has been found in a Chamber of Commerce office in mid-Missouri.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported the discovery was made last week while Mike Kilkenny of Expert Remodelers was pulling up soft floor in the downtown Versailles building.

After finding the well, Kilkenny stopped remodeling, and chamber staff and members were called in to take a look.

The well is 4.5 feet diameter and 34 feet deep. At the bottom is 13 feet of water.

More research is underway to determine the well's age. With local interest spreading, the chamber has decided not to fill the well and seal it off. Instead, the chamber is looking for ways to preserve and seal it for public viewing.

State News
