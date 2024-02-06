An 18-year-old Wappapello, Missouri, man was air lifted Wednesday, March 15, after the vehicle he was driving collided with a Neelyville, Missouri, school bus, officials reported. No students on the school bus were injured in the wreck, which occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Highway 67 near the intersection of MM Highway.

Joseph Charest was air lifted to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital with serious injuries, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday afternoon. He was southbound in a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix when the collision occurred as a 2016 Neelyville school bus was stopped on the highway, according to reports. The Grand Prix was totaled, troopers said.

Family posted to social media requesting prayers on his behalf, but additional information regarding his condition was not available as of Wednesday afternoon.

Superintendent Heather Black said 47 students ranging from third grade to 12th grade were on the bus at the time, but no injuries were reported. The bus sustained moderate damage, but was able to be driven back to the school.