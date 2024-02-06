$18 million expansion planned at Missouri Holocaust Museum

CREVE COEUR, Mo. -- The St. Louis Holocaust Museum & Learning Center will triple in size with an $18 million expansion as officials seek to reach even deeper into issues of bias, bigotry and hate.

Details about the expansion were announced Monday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Officials hope to make the building more visible and accessible.

The museum, in the suburb of Creve Coeur and operated by the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, draws 30,000 annual visitors, about two-thirds of whom are students. Admission is free.

Museum officials are in touch with about 30 Holocaust survivors who live in the St. Louis area. Monday's announcement came on International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Don Hannon, chief operating officer of the Jewish Federation, said he and other officials often hear from people who didn't know St. Louis had a Holocaust museum. The museum opened 25 years ago.