17-year-old shot on South Benton Street

Cape Girardeau police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of South Benton Street early Wednesday morning.
At about 2:30 a.m., responding officers found a 17-year-old male shot in the upper torso, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Hann said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, but may be transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis as a precaution.
No further information is available at this time, according to Hann. Officers are investigating the shooting, and the Southeast Missourian will report any new developments in the case.