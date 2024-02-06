All sections
NewsDecember 29, 2020

16-year-old boy injured Sunday in shooting on South Hanover

Cape Girardeau Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday on South Hanover Street. According to department public information officer Sgt. Joey Hann, police responded to a reported shooting at 5:54 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Hanover Street where a 16-year-old boy was discovered to have a gunshot wound caused by a handgun on his lower torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

Cape Girardeau Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday on South Hanover Street.

According to department public information officer Sgt. Joey Hann, police responded to a reported shooting at 5:54 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Hanover Street where a 16-year-old boy was discovered to have a gunshot wound caused by a handgun on his lower torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Cape Girardeau police have no information on the shooting suspect, and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting may report it anonymously to the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling (573) 339-6313, texting “CAPEPD” to 847411 or downloading the free app, CapePD Tips, on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

