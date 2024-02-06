All sections
November 5, 2018

16 things to know about Monday's presidential visit

Here are some facts, notes and some speculation about President Trump's visit to Cape Girardeau today. He is scheduled to speak at 9 p.m. at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. The doors will open at 6 p.m. The Show Me Center capacity is dependent on floor configuration, but can seat 7,600 and another 633 in the lobby, according to the Show Me Center's website...

President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd Saturday after speaking at a campaign rally at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade, Montana.
President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd Saturday after speaking at a campaign rally at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade, Montana. Evan Vucci ~ Associated Press

16 things to know about today's presidential visit

Here are some facts, notes and some speculation about President Trump's visit to Cape Girardeau today. He is scheduled to speak at 9 p.m. at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. The doors will open at 6 p.m.

Show Me Center

The Show Me Center capacity is dependent on floor configuration, but can seat 7,600 and another 633 in the lobby, according to the Show Me Center's website.

Tickets

The Trump campaign issues more tickets than capacity, so the seating will be first come, first served. When President Trump was scheduled to visit in September, roughly 40,000 tickets were issued, according to U.S. Rep. Jason Smith. This means attendees will need to arrive very early to assure a seat at the rally. Attendees cannot save seats once they enter the venue. It's been reported that at previous stops, some die-hards have waited some 12 hours and even 24 hours in line. Organizers estimated 10,000 people attended the campaign stop in Columbia, Missouri, according to local media reports. The crowd size at Springfield, Missouri, was disputed. Trump estimated 44,000, but some locals suggested that number was overstated. KFVS12 reported 4,000 people filled a hangar at the rally in Murphysboro, Illinois, on Oct. 21. Ten thousand were expected, and 8,500 people went through metal detectors, according to KFVS12.

Parking

The Show Me Center parking lot can handle 1,500 cars, and however many spots that remain open by the Secret Service will be in high demand and won't last long. Parking logistics changed several times since Friday. After officials told a reporter Friday that no parking spots would be available at the Show Me Center, the Cape Girardeau Police Department put out a statement Saturday saying Show Me Center parking would be available, as well as overflow parking at six locations. On Sunday evening, an email sent by the Trump campaign contradicted the statement sent by police. According to the email sent to ticket holders, only the West Park Mall location will offer shuttle services. Originally, six locations had been identified. Additionally, the time window for the shuttles changed. Shuttles will leave the mall parking lot begining at 10 a.m. Disability parking will be available at the Show Me Center.

Items to leave at home

No weapons or ammunition of any type will be allowed. Aerosols, animals (except service animals), balloons, bicycles, coolers, drones, glass, thermal containers, laser pointers, mace/pepper spray, packages, selfie sticks, signs bigger than 20 feet by 3 feet, supports for signs/placards and toy guns are all banned. Attendees also cannot bring tripods, monopods or GoPro cameras. Southeast Missouri State University's list of items not allowed is slightly more expansive than the list the Cape Girardeau Police Department put out. The university's list also includes iPads, hover boards, fireworks, crock pots, posters, signs and sticks. University officials have said the Secret Service prohibits umbrellas inside the Show Me Center. People may bring umbrellas with them while waiting outside, but they will have to give them up upon entering the Show Me Center. No chairs or coolers will be allowed on the shuttles -- only small backpacks and purses.

Concessions

Some concessions will be available for sale upon entering the Show Me Center.

Police presence

Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair has said the police department will be "beyond stretched" for a presidential appearance. Officers will be involved in the motorcade security and security at the Show Me Center. Law enforcement officers will be called in from nearly a dozen other agencies to help with security. The Cape Girardeau Police Department has about 80 officers.

Street closures

New Madrid Street, from Sprigg Street to Henderson Avenue, will be closed today, Cape Girardeau police said. No through traffic or parking will be allowed. The road to the airport will also be closed off from visitors at some point today, an airport official said.

Identification

ID is not required for entry, according to information put out by Southeast Missouri State University. However, attendees will have to go through metal detectors to enter the Show Me Center.

Weather

The National Weather Service can't rule out severe weather between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. -- the hours before the doors open at the Show Me Center. The NWS' forecast discussion said the service continues "to look for some decent surface airmass to set off what could be a major severe weather outbreak" but downplayed the odds of the dewpoint reaching levels that would create the right mix for extreme severe weather. Attendees would be wise to keep an eye on the weather while they're waiting.

Air Force One

The president's plane will fly into the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport today. It is one of three airports in the 8th Congressional District that can handle the aircraft. Perryville and Waynesville are the others. Airport officials say the road to the airport will be barricaded off for visitors. He would not elaborate on any other plans at the airport.

Hotel rooms

As of Friday afternoon, all hotel rooms at the Drury Plaza had been booked for tonight. Brenda Newbern, director of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau, said several other hotels still had rooms available.

President's schedule

Trump's stop in Cape Girardeau will be his third today. He has a stop scheduled at 3 p.m. in Cleveland and another at 6:30 p.m. in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Cape Girardeau will be his final stop before Tuesday's midterm election. He has made recent Missouri stops in Columbia and Springfield, to promote Josh Hawley in his Senate bid against Claire McCaskill. Missouri's Senate race is one of the hottest races in the country. McCaskill, the incumbent, is said to be vulnerable in Missouri, which has turned more red since her last election six years ago. The president will have made seven stops Saturday and Sunday.

Pence on the trail

Vice President Mike Pence is officially scheduled for a campaign stop today in Rapid City, South Dakota, which would end around 3:30 p.m. Central time. No other plans or stops for Pence after the South Dakota stop have been made public.

Canceled classes

Southeast Missouri State University is canceling afternoon classes to accommodate the president's visit, except classes at the Cape College Center. The university's offices will remain open.

Scheduling conflicts

After the September campaign stop in Cape Girardeau was canceled because of a major hurricane, Cape Girardeau was in line for other visits, but the Show Me Center was booked. A gun show prevented Trump's stop on the date Springfield ultimately hosted the president. The Missouri high school state volleyball tournament this past weekend also caused scheduling problems. Eighth District Rep. Smith has lobbied for a visit since the president took office.

Conservative media epicenter

Trump's campaign announced Sunday that Conservative Talk Show titans Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh, who is from Cape Girardeau will attend the event, which drew some national media attention on Sunday. Lee Greenwood, a country music singer who wrote the song "God Bless the USA" will also perform at the event.

-- Compiled by Bob Miller

