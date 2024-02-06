16 things to know about Monday's presidential visit

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information and edited to clarify the class schedule at Southeast Missouri State University.

16 things to know about today's presidential visit

Here are some facts, notes and some speculation about President Trump's visit to Cape Girardeau on Monday. He is scheduled to speak at 9 p.m. at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. The doors will open at 6 p.m.

Show Me Center

The Show Me Center capacity is dependent on floor configuration, but can seat 7,600 and another 633 in the lobby, according to the Show Me Center's website.

Tickets

The Trump campaign issues more tickets than capacity, so the seating will be first come, first served. When President Trump was scheduled to visit in September, roughly 40,000 tickets were issued, according to U.S. Rep. Jason Smith. This means attendees will need to arrive very early to assure a seat at the rally. Attendees cannot save seats once they enter the venue. It's been reported that at previous stops, some die-hards have waited some 12 hours and even 24 hours in line. Organizers estimated 10,000 people attended the campaign stop in Columbia, Missouri, according to local media reports. The crowd size at Springfield, Missouri, was disputed. Trump estimated 44,000, but some locals suggested that number was overstated. KFVS12 reported 4,000 people filled a hangar at the rally in Murphysboro, Illinois, on Oct. 21. Ten thousand were expected, and 8,500 people went through metal detectors, according to KFVS12.

Parking

The Show Me Center parking lot can handle 1,500 cars, and however many spots that remain open by the Secret Service will be in high demand and won't last long. After telling a reporter Friday that no parking spots would be available at the Show Me Center, the Cape Girardeau Police Department put out a statement Saturday saying Show Me Center parking would be available. Six overflow sites have been set up to provide shuttles to and from the Show Me Center (see related story): The Osage Centre, West Park Mall (behind the building), Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, Christ Church of the Heartland on Bertling Street, Sears Grand and the Arena Building at Arena Park. Here's the catch: The shuttles won't run until 4 p.m., just two hours before the doors open at the Show Me Center. So it's possible even the earliest shuttles won't transport attendees in time to be among the first 7,600 in line.

Items to leave at home

No weapons or ammunition of any type will be allowed. Aerosols, animals (except service animals), balloons, bicycles, coolers, drones, glass, thermal containers, laser pointers, mace/pepper spray, packages, selfie sticks, signs bigger than 20 feet by 3 feet, supports for signs/placards and toy guns are all banned. Attendees also cannot bring tripods, monopods or GoPro cameras. Southeast Missouri State University's list of items not allowed is slightly more expansive than the list the Cape Girardeau Police Department put out. The university's list also includes iPads, hover boards, fireworks, crock pots, posters, signs and sticks. University officials have said the Secret Service prohibits umbrellas inside the Show Me Center. People may bring umbrellas with them while waiting outside, but they will have to give them up upon entering the Show Me Center.

Concessions

Some concessions will be available for sale upon entering the Show Me Center.

Police presence

Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair has said the police department will be "beyond stretched" for a presidential appearance. Officers will be involved in the motorcade security and security at the Show Me Center. Law enforcement officers will be called in from nearly a dozen other agencies to help with security. The Cape Girardeau Police Department has about 80 officers.

Street closures

New Madrid Street, from Sprigg Street to Henderson Avenue, will be closed Monday, Cape Girardeau police said. No through traffic or parking will be allowed. The road to the airport will also be closed off from visitors at some point Monday, an airport official said.