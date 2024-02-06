16 new coronavirus cases reported in region

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases and one death attributed to the virus were reported in surrounding Missouri counties Friday.
The fatality was in Stoddard County, making eight deaths in the county attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. The county has reported 114 cases of COVID-19, and 69 county residents have recovered from it.
Scott County also reported four new virus cases, making the total number of cases in the county 132. Eleven county residents have died of the virus, and 89 have recovered.
Five new cases were reported in Perry County, pushing the county's total case count to 84. Fifty county residents have recovered from the disease, and none have died from it.
One new case was reported in Bollinger County (nine cases, six recoveries, zero deaths), and Cape Girardeau County reported two new cases (132 cases, 92 recoveries, three deaths). Of the Cape Girardeau County cases, 103 are confirmed and 29 are probable.
In Cape Girardeau County, 54 cases are in Cape Girardeau, while 41 are in Jackson and 35 are elsewhere in the county. Five of the county's cases stem from exposure at Lake of the Ozarks.
In Illinois, neither Union (166 cases, 92 recoveries, 15 deaths) nor Alexander (16 cases, 12 recoveries, zero deaths) counties reported new cases.
