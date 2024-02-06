16 new coronavirus cases reported in region

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases and one death attributed to the virus were reported in surrounding Missouri counties Friday.

The fatality was in Stoddard County, making eight deaths in the county attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. The county has reported 114 cases of COVID-19, and 69 county residents have recovered from it.

Scott County also reported four new virus cases, making the total number of cases in the county 132. Eleven county residents have died of the virus, and 89 have recovered.