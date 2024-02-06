All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 18, 2017
15 gang members or affiliates accused in drug conspiracy
ST. LOUIS -- Fifteen alleged gang members or associates were indicted by a federal grand jury in St. Louis for distribution of crack cocaine and heroin. Federal agents and police are working together to arrest the men, 12 of them from St. Louis and three from Phoenix. The roundup is part of Mission SAVE, a St. Louis-area effort launched in 2015 that targets violent offenders. By midday Wednesday, about half of the suspects were in custody...
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Fifteen alleged gang members or associates were indicted by a federal grand jury in St. Louis for distribution of crack cocaine and heroin.

Federal agents and police are working together to arrest the men, 12 of them from St. Louis and three from Phoenix. The roundup is part of Mission SAVE, a St. Louis-area effort launched in 2015 that targets violent offenders. By midday Wednesday, about half of the suspects were in custody.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Authorities said the men are members of or are associated with a gang known as the Cochran Crips, who operate out of neighborhoods near downtown St. Louis.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and police departments in St. Louis city, St. Louis County and St. Charles city.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Contact the editor to correct error in story, make content suggestions or provide feedback on semissourian.com. Click here.
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy