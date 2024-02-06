15 gang members or affiliates accused in drug conspiracy

ST. LOUIS -- Fifteen alleged gang members or associates were indicted by a federal grand jury in St. Louis for distribution of crack cocaine and heroin.

Federal agents and police are working together to arrest the men, 12 of them from St. Louis and three from Phoenix. The roundup is part of Mission SAVE, a St. Louis-area effort launched in 2015 that targets violent offenders. By midday Wednesday, about half of the suspects were in custody.