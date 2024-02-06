$146,000 raised during annual Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday

Clutching four brightly-colored pinwheel flowers alongside two of her sisters, Cynthia King of Chaffee, Missouri, was walking to end Alzheimer’s in honor of her mother, Barbara Schaefer, on Saturday at Cape County Park North.

Barbara died in 2012, represented by Schaefer’s purple flower. This year’s marks the family’s 10th year participating.

Blue flowers symbolize those with Alzheimer’s; yellow flowers represent caregivers; purple flowers signify those lost to the disease; and orange flowers represent people who understand the need to fight for the cause.

Cape Girardeau Walk to End Alzheimer’s manager Jacob Farmer said nearly $146,000 was raised this year, well above the walk’s initial goal of $121,000. Proceeds will provide resources and help fulfill individual needs within Southeast Missouri.

“It grows every year; I think we get more people to walk with us,” King said. “I’ve got 10 sisters, and we try to get them all together. It’s for a good cause. It’s for mom.”

Adalinn Slattery, 3, of Cape Girardeau holds a flower in the air before the start of the Alzheimer~s Association Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday at Cape Girardeau County Park North in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

Her sister Valeria Sanchez of Cape Girardeau — also with flowers in hand — said out of Barbara Schaefer’s 16 children, five were walking Saturday. Next to her was Karla Schaefer of Scott City, the youngest of the siblings.

Near the end of the sea of purple T-shirts were Mary Holder and Velma August of Scott City. It was their second year to walk in honor of Mary Holder’s mother-in-law, Daisy, and Velma August’s husband, Doug.

“They need more research on this to get to the bottom of this disease,” Holder said. “It’s so devastating.”

She said the only way that can be done is for people to donate their brains to science.