$146,000 raised during annual Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday

Clutching four brightly-colored pinwheel flowers alongside two of her sisters, Cynthia King of Chaffee, Missouri, was walking to end Alzheimer’s in honor of her mother, Barbara Schaefer, on Saturday at Cape County Park North.
Barbara died in 2012, represented by Schaefer’s purple flower. This year’s marks the family’s 10th year participating.
Blue flowers symbolize those with Alzheimer’s; yellow flowers represent caregivers; purple flowers signify those lost to the disease; and orange flowers represent people who understand the need to fight for the cause.
Cape Girardeau Walk to End Alzheimer’s manager Jacob Farmer said nearly $146,000 was raised this year, well above the walk’s initial goal of $121,000. Proceeds will provide resources and help fulfill individual needs within Southeast Missouri.
“It grows every year; I think we get more people to walk with us,” King said. “I’ve got 10 sisters, and we try to get them all together. It’s for a good cause. It’s for mom.”
Her sister Valeria Sanchez of Cape Girardeau — also with flowers in hand — said out of Barbara Schaefer’s 16 children, five were walking Saturday. Next to her was Karla Schaefer of Scott City, the youngest of the siblings.
Near the end of the sea of purple T-shirts were Mary Holder and Velma August of Scott City. It was their second year to walk in honor of Mary Holder’s mother-in-law, Daisy, and Velma August’s husband, Doug.
“They need more research on this to get to the bottom of this disease,” Holder said. “It’s so devastating.”
She said the only way that can be done is for people to donate their brains to science.
According to a recent story by The Associated Press, for several years, researchers were directed by one chief notion thought to ease the mind-robbing disease — removing a buildup of a sticky protein called amyloid. But with more recent funding, the government had $2.4 billion to spend on Alzheimer’s research this year.
The cause of Alzheimer’s is still unknown, but amyloid deposits were an obvious first suspect, being easy to spot when examining brain tissue, the report stated. “Gunk” starts silently building up 20 years before any memory loss. And sometime after plaques appear, another protein named tau starts forming tangles inside neurons, ushering in cell death and memory loss.
“If you don’t donate your brain, the ones that have the Alzheimer’s, they’re never going to find a cure,” Velma August said. “Maybe it’ll help somebody else out.”
August said she has multiple friends who have lost their spouses to the disease.
“You actually just die from letting your vital organs shut down, because your brain can’t receive any signals,” she said.
“My husband’s in that shoe right now. But I’m keeping him at home, because I am his caretaker,” she said of her 80-year-old husband. “He can still feed himself, but he doesn’t know how to dress himself.”
August said Alzheimer’s “has been working on him for the last 10 years.” Holder said looking through photos from years past, she can recognize his downward spiral.
Holder said families also suffer because they “have to watch them lose their brain function.”
August said she keeps pictures on the refrigerator of family members with their names, “so he’ll know.”
