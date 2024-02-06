14-year-old Missouri girl shoots elk 200 miles from herd

HALLSVILLE, Mo. — A 14-year-old Missouri girl who thought she was shooting a large white-tailed buck instead took down an elk.

Missouri conservation agent Tom Strother said the girl was hunting with her dad Saturday when she took the shot. When her dad realized the animal was an elk, he called a conservation agent.

The Springfield News-Leader reported Missouri has no hunting season for elk. A herd is being grown in Southeast Missouri after elk were reintroduced at Peck Ranch Conservation Area in 2011.