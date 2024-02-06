All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 15, 2017

14-year-old Missouri girl shoots elk 200 miles from herd

HALLSVILLE, Mo. — A 14-year-old Missouri girl who thought she was shooting a large white-tailed buck instead took down an elk. Missouri conservation agent Tom Strother said the girl was hunting with her dad Saturday when she took the shot. When her dad realized the animal was an elk, he called a conservation agent. ...

Associated Press

HALLSVILLE, Mo. — A 14-year-old Missouri girl who thought she was shooting a large white-tailed buck instead took down an elk.

Missouri conservation agent Tom Strother said the girl was hunting with her dad Saturday when she took the shot. When her dad realized the animal was an elk, he called a conservation agent.

The Springfield News-Leader reported Missouri has no hunting season for elk. A herd is being grown in Southeast Missouri after elk were reintroduced at Peck Ranch Conservation Area in 2011.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Strother said the elk shot Saturday was 200 miles away from the Peck Ranch herd, between Hallsville and Centralia.

The carcass is undergoing several tests to see whether it’s diseased or to get clues where it came from.

No enforcement actions have been taken against the young hunter.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy