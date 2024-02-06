All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 5, 2021

14 flags added to Avenue of Flags memorial

Fourteen new flags were added to the Avenue of Flags on Sunday. Dozens gathered to observe and speak about their veteran. Three out of the five times a year that the flags fly, new ones are added. Each flag represents a deceased Cape Girardeau County veteran who served in a foreign war. The current total is 819 flags...

Sarah Yenesel
A Cape Central High School Air Force JROTC student unravels a flag to set up all the flags completely after the Avenue of Flags new flag ceremony at Cape Girardeau County Park in Cape Girardeau on Sunday July 4, 2021.
A Cape Central High School Air Force JROTC student unravels a flag to set up all the flags completely after the Avenue of Flags new flag ceremony at Cape Girardeau County Park in Cape Girardeau on Sunday July 4, 2021. (Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian)

Fourteen new flags were added to the Avenue of Flags on Sunday.

Dozens gathered to observe and speak about their veteran.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Three out of the five times a year that the flags fly, new ones are added. Each flag represents a deceased Cape Girardeau County veteran who served in a foreign war. The current total is 819 flags.

The names on the 14 new flags are Kennith E. Whitlock, Sr., Harry C. Vogt, Arthur L. Eldridge, Charles F. Thrower, Jr., Robert N. Dougan, Paul A. Rollins, Russel E. Farrow, Edward M. Kaiser, Arnold L. Edwards, Ronald L. Woodruff, William A. McCann, Walter J. Meinz, Harold E. Jones and Billie F. Edwards.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of De...
NewsDec. 17
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republ...
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journ...
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of fo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy