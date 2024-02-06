14 flags added to Avenue of Flags memorial

Fourteen new flags were added to the Avenue of Flags on Sunday.
Dozens gathered to observe and speak about their veteran.
Three out of the five times a year that the flags fly, new ones are added. Each flag represents a deceased Cape Girardeau County veteran who served in a foreign war. The current total is 819 flags.
The names on the 14 new flags are Kennith E. Whitlock, Sr., Harry C. Vogt, Arthur L. Eldridge, Charles F. Thrower, Jr., Robert N. Dougan, Paul A. Rollins, Russel E. Farrow, Edward M. Kaiser, Arnold L. Edwards, Ronald L. Woodruff, William A. McCann, Walter J. Meinz, Harold E. Jones and Billie F. Edwards.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.