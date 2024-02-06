13th Cape Co. resident dies of coronavirus

The holiday weekend brought more than a hundred new COVID-19 cases in the region, and one new death, according to health officials.

The fatality involved a Cape Girardeau County resident in the 90-99 age bracket.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials recorded 67 new cases in the county Saturday through Tuesday. Forty of the new cases were in the City of Cape Girardeau, nine were in Jackson, and the remainder were elsewhere in the county. Officials reported 84 additional recoveries, pushing the total number of county residents who have recovered from the virus to 941. Thirteen county residents have died of the disease associated with coronavirus.

Southeast Missouri State University officials reported eight new cases — seven students and one employee — since its last report, a total of 45 cases. In July, the university reported only two cases, both employees. In August, the numbers grew by 31, 25 students and six employees. Through Monday, 12 new cases — 11 student and one employee — have been reported in September.