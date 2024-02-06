All sections
NewsSeptember 9, 2020

13th Cape Co. resident dies of coronavirus

The holiday weekend brought more than a hundred new COVID-19 cases in the region, and one new death, according to health officials. The fatality involved a Cape Girardeau County resident in the 90-99 age bracket. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials recorded 67 new cases in the county Saturday through Tuesday. ...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

The holiday weekend brought more than a hundred new COVID-19 cases in the region, and one new death, according to health officials.

The fatality involved a Cape Girardeau County resident in the 90-99 age bracket.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials recorded 67 new cases in the county Saturday through Tuesday. Forty of the new cases were in the City of Cape Girardeau, nine were in Jackson, and the remainder were elsewhere in the county. Officials reported 84 additional recoveries, pushing the total number of county residents who have recovered from the virus to 941. Thirteen county residents have died of the disease associated with coronavirus.

Southeast Missouri State University officials reported eight new cases — seven students and one employee — since its last report, a total of 45 cases. In July, the university reported only two cases, both employees. In August, the numbers grew by 31, 25 students and six employees. Through Monday, 12 new cases — 11 student and one employee — have been reported in September.

Scott County reported 25 new cases, pushing its total number of cases to 699, and 37 additional recoveries from the virus. To date, 548 county residents have recovered from the virus, and 14 deaths have been attributed to it. As of Tuesday, the county had 137 active cases.

Elsewhere in Missouri, Perry County reported 16 new cases and 36 recoveries — 488 total cases, 426 recoveries and four deaths — while Stoddard County reported a dozen new cases (eight over the weekend and four Monday) — 357 total cases, 296 recoveries and 10 deaths.

No update was available from Bollinger County.

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 11 new cases in two counties. Union County reported eight new cases (438 total cases, 354 recoveries and 20 deaths), and Alexander County reported three new cases (50 total cases, 39 recoveries and one death).

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

