13 new cases reported in Scott County on Tuesday

Cape Girardeau County will host a community testing event for COVID-19, open to all Missouri residents, later this week.
Testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
Anyone interested in being testing may register at www.health.mo.gov/communitytest.
Thirteen new cases were reported Tuesday in Scott County. The county currently reports 227 total cases, 158 recoveries and 13 deaths.
Four new cases were reported in Stoddard County (158 total, 123 recoveries, nine deaths).
Bollinger County reported one new case Tuesday, for a total of 28 cases, 13 recoveries and zero deaths.
In Illinois, one new case was reported in Alexander County — a male teenager — adding to the county’s total of 25 (17 recoveries, zero deaths). Two cases were reported in Union County — a woman in her 30s and a man in his 80s — for a total of 211 cases, 142 recoveries and 17 deaths.
On Monday, Perry County reported 185 total cases, 119 recoveries and four deaths. Three Perry County residents are hospitalized and zero are on ventilators.
As of Monday, Cape Girardeau County health officials reported a total of 398 confirmed and presumptive cases (356 confirmed and 42 probable). Of the cases, 206 are in the City of Cape Girardeau; 72 are in Jackson; and 122 are elsewhere in the county. Three county residents have died from the virus, and 217 have recovered.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.