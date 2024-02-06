13 new cases reported in Scott County on Tuesday

Cape Girardeau County will host a community testing event for COVID-19, open to all Missouri residents, later this week.

Testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

Anyone interested in being testing may register at www.health.mo.gov/communitytest.

Thirteen new cases were reported Tuesday in Scott County. The county currently reports 227 total cases, 158 recoveries and 13 deaths.