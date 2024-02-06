12-year-old boy injured in Branson roller coaster accident

BRANSON, Mo. -- Two state inspectors on Monday were at a roller coaster attraction in the popular Missouri tourist town of Branson, trying to determine how a 12-year-old boy was badly injured in an accident.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at The Branson Coaster. City spokeswoman Melody Pettit said the child was "trapped on the ride with what appeared to be serious injuries." A Facebook posting from the Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 said the boy was trapped beneath the coaster.

City and state investigators declined to give more details about what exactly happened, including whether the boy somehow fell from the ride. The child was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Springfield. Messages left with the hospital on Monday were not immediately returned.