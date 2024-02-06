Twelve newly minted U.S. citizens and one man honored for decades of community and military service were among the hundreds who gathered Tuesday, July 4, for Cape Girardeau's Great American 4th of July event.
Men and women from around the world — Philippines, Cuba, India and elsewhere — took their Oath of Allegiance, led by U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Missouri Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr.
Many in the group noted a long, arduous process to earn their citizenship and cited myriad reasons for wanting to become Americans — including familial relationships, a desire to pursue higher education and, of course, freedom. One, a native of Great Britain, Jennifer Catherine Rothwell, noted the historical importance of the Fourth of July between her homeland and her adopted home.
"Sorry," she quipped, to raucous laughter.
Michael K. Harris Sr. of Sikeston, Missouri, became the 21st recipient of the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America Award.
Harris is a Sikeston native and has worked with various community and civic groups there. He served three terms on the Sikeston City Council and was also on the board of Southeast Missouri University Foundation.
He served more than two decades in the Missouri Army National Guard, rising to the rank of master sergeant. He served a tour of duty in Iraq, for which the Army awarded him the Bronze Star. He was a member of the 2022 class of inductees into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame.
He is pastor of Open Door Fellowship Outreach Ministries in Sikeston.
He said his father and grandfather taught him to serve others.
"The services I try to do, in a sense, I am just trying to pay it forward," he said.
Given annually to honor those who uphold the nation's ideals, the Spirit of America Award comes with a $1,000 donation to the charity of the winner's choice.
The two-hour program began with the naturalization ceremony, at which Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas and District 147 state Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau spoke.
Vargas, himself a naturalized citizen, noted his journey and encouraged the group to chase goals and fulfill their potential, especially in terms of education.
Voss welcomed the group and contended their citizenship brings with it a larger purpose.
"You have overcome obstacles, left behind familiar lands and embraced the challenges that come with starting anew, but today, as you take the Oath of Allegiance, you become part of a larger narrative, the American story, a story built on the principles of freedom, opportunity and the belief that, together, we can achieve greatness," he said. "The United States is not just a place on the map. It is an idea — a beacon of hope that has inspired generations of dreamers and doers. Now, it is your turn to add your chapter to this rich legacy."
At various points, Cape Girardeau Municipal Band performed patriotic songs, including a medley of military anthems, honoring veterans of the nation's armed forces.
Lisa Reitzel performed the national anthem, and Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder also spoke.
A fireworks show capped off the event, held at Arena Park.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.