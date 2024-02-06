Twelve newly minted U.S. citizens and one man honored for decades of community and military service were among the hundreds who gathered Tuesday, July 4, for Cape Girardeau's Great American 4th of July event.

Men and women from around the world — Philippines, Cuba, India and elsewhere — took their Oath of Allegiance, led by U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Missouri Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr.

Many in the group noted a long, arduous process to earn their citizenship and cited myriad reasons for wanting to become Americans — including familial relationships, a desire to pursue higher education and, of course, freedom. One, a native of Great Britain, Jennifer Catherine Rothwell, noted the historical importance of the Fourth of July between her homeland and her adopted home.

"Sorry," she quipped, to raucous laughter.

Michael K. Harris Sr. of Sikeston, Missouri, became the 21st recipient of the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America Award.

Michael K. Harris Sr. of Sikeston, Missouri, center, accepts the 2023 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award from Jon K. Rust, Southeast Missourian publisher and Rust Communications president, left, and Lucas Presson, Southeast Missourian assistant publisher. Southeast Missourian

Harris is a Sikeston native and has worked with various community and civic groups there. He served three terms on the Sikeston City Council and was also on the board of Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

He served more than two decades in the Missouri Army National Guard, rising to the rank of master sergeant. He served a tour of duty in Iraq, for which the Army awarded him the Bronze Star. He was a member of the 2022 class of inductees into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame.

He is pastor of Open Door Fellowship Outreach Ministries in Sikeston.