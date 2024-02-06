All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 6, 2020

11th coronavirus death reported in Scott County

Scott County health officials reported the 11th death in the county because of COVID-19 on Friday. Officials in the county have confirmed 117 cases -- two new cases Friday -- of the disease associated with coronavirus. Seventy-seven patients have recovered...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Scott County health officials reported the 11th death in the county because of COVID-19 on Friday.

Officials in the county have confirmed 117 cases -- two new cases Friday -- of the disease associated with coronavirus. Seventy-seven patients have recovered.

No other deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the region Friday.

Updated virus numbers from Missouri included:

  • Cape Girardeau County: four new cases, 113 total, 82 recoveries, three deaths
  • Bollinger County: no new cases, seven total, five recoveries, no deaths
  • Perry County: no update Friday, 72 total, 49 recoveries, no deaths
  • Stoddard County: one new case, 104 total, 43 recoveries, six deaths.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Illinois health officials reported two new virus cases in Alexander County, bringing its total to 13. Eight patients in that county have recovered. No new cases were reported in Union County (165 total, 48 recoveries, 13 deaths).

Community testing

Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday two community testing events in the region.

  • Scott County: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Southeast Missouri State University Sikeston Campus.
  • Stoddard County: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Lighthouse Church in Dexter.

Preregister online at health.mo.gov or call (877) 435-8411.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test re...
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close f...
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly ...
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy