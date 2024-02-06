11th coronavirus death reported in Scott County

Scott County health officials reported the 11th death in the county because of COVID-19 on Friday.
Officials in the county have confirmed 117 cases -- two new cases Friday -- of the disease associated with coronavirus. Seventy-seven patients have recovered.
No other deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the region Friday.
Updated virus numbers from Missouri included:
Illinois health officials reported two new virus cases in Alexander County, bringing its total to 13. Eight patients in that county have recovered. No new cases were reported in Union County (165 total, 48 recoveries, 13 deaths).
Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday two community testing events in the region.
Preregister online at health.mo.gov or call (877) 435-8411.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.