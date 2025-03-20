1140th engineering battalion return from Kuwait deployment
The Missouri National Guard's 1140th engineering battalion returned from being deployed in Kuwait for nine months. The battalion landed near a hangar at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Thursday, March 20, in Cape Girardeau.
U.S. Army Capt. Rebecca Peters, second from right, walks back to her car with Andy Peters, left, Elizabeth Peters and Nicholas Peters after landing at a hangar Thursday, March 20, at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in Cape Girardeau. Peters was deployed to Kuwait for nine months as part of the National Guard’s 1140 engineer’s battalion.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
