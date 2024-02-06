11-year-old killed, six injured in Perry County wreck

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. — Van Stephenson, 11, was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle wreck on northbound Interstate 55 south of Route M in Perry County, according to Perry County Coroner William Bohnert.

Six others were injured in the incident, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s online traffic crash report.

The incident took place around 7:25 a.m. when a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan went off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and started overturning, the report stated. The highway patrol reported the vehicle stopped on its top in the median.

The report stated Stephenson was pronounced dead on scene by Bohnert.