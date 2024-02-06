11 new cases of chronic wasting disease found in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation said 11 deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease after the opening weekend of fall firearms season.

The positive tests are from more than 20,000 tissue samples taken during the agency's mandatory sampling program for hunter-harvested deer in 31 counties during Nov. 10 and 11 opening weekend.

The 11 new positives bring the total number of cases in Missouri to 86.