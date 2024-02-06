All sections
NewsJanuary 5, 2021
11 more coronavirus-related deaths reported
Area health officials counted 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths Monday since last reported, bringing the total amount in the region to 309. Five of the 11 deaths occurred in Cape Girardeau County, and three died in Perry County. Bollinger County added two deaths, and Stoddard County reported one death...
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

This story has been edited to correct the number of active COVID-19 cases in Scott County.

Area health officials counted 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths Monday since last reported, bringing the total amount in the region to 309.

Five of the 11 deaths occurred in Cape Girardeau County, and three died in Perry County. Bollinger County added two deaths, and Stoddard County reported one death.

As of Monday, area health officials have reported 3,470 active cases of COVID-19 in the region. Cape Girardeau County has the most with 1,628, and Scott County is sitting at 1,009 active cases. In total, there have been 19,858 cases reported in the Southeast Missourian’s coverage area.

Updated virus numbers as of Monday in area counties were:

  • Bollinger: 1,233 total cases, 55 active cases, 15 deaths.
  • Cape Girardeau: 7,930 total cases, 1,628 active cases, 115 deaths.
  • Perry: 2,180 total cases, 73 active cases, 26 deaths.
  • Stoddard: 2,701 total cases, 96 active cases, 60 deaths.
  • Scott: 3,761 total cases, 1,065 active cases, 63 deaths.
  • Alexander, Illinois: 342 total cases, 23 active cases, five deaths.
  • Union, Illinois: 1,711 total cases, 586 active cases, 25 deaths.
