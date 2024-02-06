11 more coronavirus-related deaths reported

This story has been edited to correct the number of active COVID-19 cases in Scott County.
Area health officials counted 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths Monday since last reported, bringing the total amount in the region to 309.
Five of the 11 deaths occurred in Cape Girardeau County, and three died in Perry County. Bollinger County added two deaths, and Stoddard County reported one death.
As of Monday, area health officials have reported 3,470 active cases of COVID-19 in the region. Cape Girardeau County has the most with 1,628, and Scott County is sitting at 1,009 active cases. In total, there have been 19,858 cases reported in the Southeast Missourian’s coverage area.
Updated virus numbers as of Monday in area counties were: