February 25, 2019

10th annual game night brings area mothers, sons to SportsPlex

Hundreds of mothers and sons had a chance to bond Saturday night with everything from a game of dodgeball to a Nerf Blaster battle. ...

By Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
Graciela Lopez of Marble Hill, Missouri, takes a ride on a scooter board with her son Benjamin Garner, 5, Saturday during Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation's 10th annual Mother Son Game Night at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.
Graciela Lopez of Marble Hill, Missouri, takes a ride on a scooter board with her son Benjamin Garner, 5, Saturday during Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation's 10th annual Mother Son Game Night at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.

Hundreds of mothers and sons had a chance to bond Saturday night with everything from a game of dodgeball to a Nerf Blaster battle.

The Cape Girardeau SportsPlex was abuzz with the sounds of moms and sons for Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation’s 10th annual Mother Son Game Night.

SportsPlex facility supervisor Heather Davis said about 800 people were expected at the event, which is in its second year at the facility. Before last year, she said the event took place at the Osage Centre.

Jeanna Lohman of Jackson aims a Nerf Blaster while attending Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation's 10th annual Mother Son Game Night with her son Max Lohman, 7, on Saturday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.
Jeanna Lohman of Jackson aims a Nerf Blaster while attending Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation's 10th annual Mother Son Game Night with her son Max Lohman, 7, on Saturday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.

“We had done the Father Daughter Dance, and so we needed to do something for the moms and sons, too,” she said about the events, which this year took place on back-to-back Saturdays.

Davis said last year’s Mother Son Game Night saw 645 people in attendance.

The game night featured various attractions such as inflatables, bowling and scooter boards, as well as a mothers versus sons dodgeball game.

“Anytime the moms can compete against the sons, it’s fun for everybody,” Davis said.

Laura Schmitt of Cape Girardeau has an 8-month-old daughter, but said the game night gave her a chance to spend time with her 4-year-old son, Caleb.

“It’s just kind of fun for us to get out, just the two of us, cause we haven’t done anything one-on-one in a while,” Schmitt said.

While the event offered moms and sons plenty of opportunities to burn some energy, it also offered a chance to grab a bite to eat.

“Not only can you come play, but you also can get a full meal while you’re here,” Davis said.

The game night gave Graciela Lopez of Marble Hill, Missouri, an opportunity “to hangout with my boys.”

Lopez said the bounce houses and scooter boards were popular with her sons, Benjamin and Samuel Garner, 5 and 4, respectively.

“I think we’re going to go try the Nerf war next. We’ll see how that goes. I might lose an eye, I don’t know,” Lopez said with a laugh.

jwiegand@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3643

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

