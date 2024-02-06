10th annual game night brings area mothers, sons to SportsPlex

Hundreds of mothers and sons had a chance to bond Saturday night with everything from a game of dodgeball to a Nerf Blaster battle.

The Cape Girardeau SportsPlex was abuzz with the sounds of moms and sons for Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation’s 10th annual Mother Son Game Night.

SportsPlex facility supervisor Heather Davis said about 800 people were expected at the event, which is in its second year at the facility. Before last year, she said the event took place at the Osage Centre.

Jeanna Lohman of Jackson aims a Nerf Blaster while attending Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation's 10th annual Mother Son Game Night with her son Max Lohman, 7, on Saturday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex. Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

“We had done the Father Daughter Dance, and so we needed to do something for the moms and sons, too,” she said about the events, which this year took place on back-to-back Saturdays.

Davis said last year’s Mother Son Game Night saw 645 people in attendance.

The game night featured various attractions such as inflatables, bowling and scooter boards, as well as a mothers versus sons dodgeball game.

“Anytime the moms can compete against the sons, it’s fun for everybody,” Davis said.