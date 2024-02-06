$107M bond issue to pay for variety of upgrades at SoutheastHEALTH

Upgrades in the works at SoutheastHEALTH include construction of a 10,000-square-foot facility in Jackson, acquisition of robotic surgical equipment and a new cardiac pavilion in the Cape Girardeau hospital.

The Cape Girardeau and Stoddard County Industrial Development Authorities approved SoutheastHEALTH to issue up to a total of $107 million in new bonds to fund the projects.

Kenneth Bateman, president and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH, detailed the changes to come:

Two primary-care physicians -- both who live in Jackson -- will relocate their practices to a new facility on East Main Street in Jackson.

"That's going to be a nice complement to our convenient-care center across the street on the adjacent corner," Bateman said. "Jackson is an area we get a lot of patients from."

Bateman said his organization also plans to add a pharmacy and keep space for future growth in Jackson.

"We're looking at probably a year and a half timeline for the Jackson facility," Bateman said.

At SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Center, 11,000 square feet of unfinished space is scheduled to be completed.

"We're actually growing out of space, so we're going to finish that space, and that will give us 36 new exam rooms and accommodate 12 new providers," Bateman said.

In Dexter, Missouri, a new emergency department that has been under construction for several months also will benefit from the bonds.

"That [Dexter project], we expect to be completed by the end of this year," Bateman said.